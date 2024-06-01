NCAA Agrees to Unlimited Transfer Policy for CFB and CBB

This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

The NCAA is on the brink of an unlimited transfer policy in Division I college athletics.

The NCAA agreed Thursday to drop key transfer rules following a lawsuit by the U.S. Justice Department of Justice, Washington D.C. and 10 states. And the agreement led to a new U.S. DOJ-proposed consent decree.

On Thursday, the U.S. DOJ filed a proposed consent decree to prohibit the NCAA from enforcing the Transfer Eligibility Rule, enforcing the Rule of Restitution against anyone in connection with the Transfer Eligibility Rule and implementing similar restrictions between Division I colleges and universities.

In other words, it would allow a college football or basketball player to transfer as many times as he/she wanted and not be required to sit out a season — instant eligibility.

