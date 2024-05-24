NCAA agree to deal that will let schools pay players

Utah staves off Stanford, reaches Pac-12 Softball title game for second straight season Utah beat Stanford 2-1 in the semifinals of the 2024 Pac-12 Softball Tournament at Smith Family Stadium, Stanford, Calif. on May 10, 2024. Kaylah Nelsen had two hits and both RBIs for the Utes. Sarah Ladd picked up her ninth win of the season after holding the Cardinal to one run in 6.1 innings.

1:39 Now Playing Paused