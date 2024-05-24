- Utah staves off Stanford, reaches Pac-12 Softball title game for second straight seasonUtah beat Stanford 2-1 in the semifinals of the 2024 Pac-12 Softball Tournament at Smith Family Stadium, Stanford, Calif. on May 10, 2024. Kaylah Nelsen had two hits and both RBIs for the Utes. Sarah Ladd picked up her ninth win of the season after holding the Cardinal to one run in 6.1 innings.1:39Now PlayingPaused
WNBA Players of the Week - Week 1 (May 21, 2024) - Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun (2-0 record during the week) averaged 13.0 ppg, 10.5 rpg and 9.5 apg (Eastern Conference Player of the Week). Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx (2-0 record during the week) averaged 24.5 ppg, 10.5 rpg and 3.5 spg (Western Conference Player of the Week).
Jaelen House on C's workout, viral Tournament moment with his dad - Former New Mexico guard, and Eddie House's son, Jaelen discusses his pre-NBA Draft workout with the Celtics and the 'viral' moment with his dad during this year's NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
Jalen Brunson talks disappointing Knicks Game 6 loss, Josh Hart injury, Game 7 'desperation' - While Knicks guard Jalen Brunson credited the Pacers for playing a strong game, he also stated "there is no excuse" for the team's performance in their Game 6 loss. Brunson also touched on Josh Hart's injury which forced him out of the game though he later returned. He assumes Hart will play on Sunday saying, "it's Game 7."
NCAA agree to deal that will let schools pay players
NCAA and its power conferences have agreed to schools paying players directly. Sources told ESPN that the NCAA will pay more than $2.7 billion in damages over 10 years to past and current athletes.