This NC town declared a COVID state of emergency. Even 2- year-olds must mask up.

Joe Marusak
·1 min read

The town of Boone in the North Carolina mountains declared a COVID state of emergency on Friday night amid rising cases among the unvaccinated due to the delta variant, officials said.

Effective 5 p.m. Tuesday, ages 2 and older must mask up in all indoor public settings, according to Mayor Rennie Brantz’s declaration. The Town Council voted to reenact the state of emergency first imposed during the pandemic last year.

“Watauga County’s and North Carolina’s daily case counts and hospitalizations for COVID-19 are quickly increasing due to the Delta Variant, which spreads at least twice as easily as previous variants,” according to the declaration.

The county “is considered to have ‘substantial transmission’” of the virus, more cases than such nearby counties as Ashe, Wilkes and Burke, which have “high transmission” counts of COVID-19, Brantz wrote in the declaration.

Compounding the concern: Students return Aug. 16 for the beginning of the 2021-22 academic year at Appalachian State University in Boone, according to the declaration.

The council said on Facebook that Boone “will continue to assist private businesses and private business owners if they choose to enforce social distancing standards and other more restrictive COVID-19 preventative measures.”

Also Friday, Buncombe County in the mountains mandated that its employees wear masks and that unvaccinated staff test weekly for COVID-19, the (Asheville) Citizen Times reported.

A day earlier, Asheville City Council decided to return to all-virtual meetings, according to the newspaper. Asheville is in Buncombe County.

Recommended Stories

  • Don't blame cats for destroying wildlife – shaky logic is leading to moral panic

    Are cats really to blame for the worldwide loss of biodiversity? Dzurag/iStock via Getty Images PlusA number of conservationists claim cats are a zombie apocalypse for biodiversity that need to be removed from the outdoors by “any means necessary” – coded language for shooting, trapping and poisoning. Various media outlets have portrayed cats as murderous superpredators. Australia has even declared an official “war” against cats. Moral panics emerge when people perceive an existential threat to

  • The difference between climate change and global warming

    These terms are often used interchangeably to describe the warming of earth, but that's not exactly accurate.

  • Second western Canada town destroyed by ‘exceedingly aggressive’ wildfire

    Residents of Monte Lake, British Columbia, told to evacuateVillage of Lytton devastated by wildfire last month The charred remnants of homes and buildings in Lytton last month. Two people were killed in the Lytton blaze and most of the town destroyed. Photograph: Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters A second community in western Canada has been destroyed by wildfire as authorities in the region scramble to contain the destructive toll of climate change. Officials say the village of Monte Lake likely suffer

  • California's Dixie Fire is now the largest wildfire in the U.S.

    The California wildfire is now the largest wildfire in the U.S., growing to more than 432,800 acres overnight.

  • If You Live in These States, the USDA Wants You to Kill This Bug

    Some bugs you probably have no problem squashing, whether it's because they're bothering you or really grossing you out. But others, with their stunning colors or intricate wings may give you pause. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is warning that one of the most uniquely beautiful bugs can actually be extremely detrimental and it now lurks in almost 20 percent of states in the country. In fact, if you see it, the USDA is asking you

  • It’s ‘baby copperhead season’ — what to know about NC’s most common venomous snake

    When are baby copperheads born? Are they more dangerous than adults? What’s the best way to avoid all copperheads? We have answers.

  • State Department denies climate envoy John Kerry flew private jet to Obama's birthday party

    The State Department denied reports that Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry traveled via private plane to attend the 60th birthday party of former President Barack Obama.

  • Red tides return to Florida, leaving beaches covered in dead fish

    The harmful algal bloom known as red tide is tainiting Florida’s southwest coast once again, causing dead fish to wash ashore and leading the state’s health department to issue warnings to residents and visitors to avoid some beaches.

  • Venomous cobra missing in Texas after escaping from owner’s house

    West African banded cobra has not been yet foundMembers of public warned not to approach snake The west African banded cobra is considered shy and and rarely bites humans. But its bite can be fatal. Photograph: Grand Prairie police It can’t claim to be native to Grand Prairie, Texas, but a 6ft west African banded cobra was believed on Friday still to be roaming through the city of almost 200,000 on the outskirts of Dallas after escaping from its owner’s house. The city released a public warning

  • Friendly humpback whale gives woman the experience of a lifetime

    Humpback whales are among the most beautiful and gentle creatures on the planet. They are among the largest creatures on land or in the ocean, smaller than only a few other whale species. They are also among the most intelligent creatures to have ever lived. As recently as 100,000 years ago, humpbacks were even more intelligent than the ancestors of humans. Tonga is one of the few places on earth where people can get in the water with humpback whales. Although there are strict rules about approaching the whales and it is forbidden to touch them, the whales will occasionally approach a human out of curiosity. One look into their soulful eyes will tell you that these are magnificent creatures, full of understanding. We have long wondered how a humpback instinctively knows that they are capable of injuring a human if they strike or bump one with any force. Their massive bodies dwarf our own and they are powerful animals. Yet, they never harm humans and there are many cases of whales intentionally showing their gentle side by avoiding contact that would inflict injury. This very lucky swimmer had slipped into the water near a playful male humpback, hoping for a close look and a few photographs. The whale slowly moved in her direction, rising beneath her in slow motion. It repeatedly rolled on its back, exposing its underside and swimming close to her. This encounter went on for a full 18 minutes before the guide ended the swim so that the whale could enjoy a quiet rest. The numbers of people and the length of interaction are carefully monitored to ensure that the whales are not disturbed. Humpback whales come to Tonga to give birth and to breed. These waters are free of sharks and orcas that prey on the whales, especially during vulnerable times. Often, male humpbacks will escort or accompany the females for several weeks after they give birth. This offers the females and their young a level of protection, and it possibly provides the male with an opportunity to breed when the female is ready. It is unfortunate that these beautiful and gentle animals are still hunted in the waters around many countries. To lose them forever would be an unimaginable tragedy.

  • Elon Musk Says the Sun Can Power All of Civilization. Of Course He's Right.

    It's a free fusion reactor in the sky. Now how do we catch it?

  • 3 lessons for forest towns as wildfire destroys historic Greenville, California

    The Dixie Fire devastated rural Greenville, California, a town of 800 residents, on Aug. 4, 2021. Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty ImagesA wildfire burning in dry mountain forest swept through the Gold Rush town of Greenville, California, on Aug. 4, reducing neighborhoods and the historic downtown to charred rubble. Hours earlier, the sheriff had warned Greenville’s remaining residents to get out immediately as strong, gusty winds drove the Dixie Fire toward town. At the same time, firefighters were a

  • Polar bears use 'tools' to vanquish walruses, recent study uncovers

    Part of the oral histories of Inuit in the eastern Canadian Arctic and southwestern Greenland include accounts of tool usage by polar bears dating back more than 240 years.

  • Famous Central Park owl killed in crash with truck

    Barry the beloved owl was hit by a maintenance vehicle in the park while searching for food.

  • Ferocious storms to erupt across the central United States

    Millions of people will be facing the risk of severe thunderstorms in the Plains and Midwest through Sunday, including residents in major metro areas such as Minneapolis and St. Louis. This severe weather potential comes after thunderstorms tore through parts of the region on Friday and Friday night, bringing gusty winds to South Dakota, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Indiana. These storms included gusts past 70 mph near Reliance and Stephan, South Dakota, as well as reports of trees and tree limbs dow

  • Will the Atlantic basin soon awaken from its slumber?

    This image, captured on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, shows some moisture and clouds (white) gathering from the central Atlantic to the coast of Africa (right). Dry air was still extensive across the region. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East) AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close watch on the Atlantic Ocean as there have been signs of life over the past few days. However, forecasters say it may be an uphill climb for a new named storm to form, despite a recent flare up in shower and thunderst

  • 5 Jaw-Dropping Photos Showing Climate Change Effects And The Stories Behind Them

    Devastating wildfires are affecting people’s lives from the U.S. to the Mediterranean.

  • Someone is painting Florida’s tortoises, endangering the reptiles

    Somebody is painting wild tortoises in Florida and the state is asking for the public’s help in finding the culprit.

  • Port in a storm: Do we still need lighthouses?

    "I would love it if people were lighthouse geeks like me and they wanted to know about the history." Jeff Gales is a self-described "lighthouse geek" who is so passionate about lighthouses he works with the U.S. Lighthouse Society. The national organization, the only one of its kind, attempts to shine a light on the wonderfully unique buildings that have lit the way for untold numbers of people for thousands of years. Lighthouses have some of the most captivating architecture and have long captu

  • SCDF extinguishes huge fire at a Tampines coffeeshop

    The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) extinguished a fire at a Tampines coffeeshop within an hour of being activated on Saturday (7 August).