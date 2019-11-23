NC A&T overwhelms NC Central for a 54-0 win

The Associated Press

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- - Kylil Carter threw two touchdown passes and Kashon Baker and Jah-Maine Martin each ran for a pair of scores and North Carolina A&T beat North Carolina Central 54-0 on Saturday.

It was the Aggies' second shutout of the season. They beat Delaware State 37-0 on Sept. 27. They now have won four of their last five contests.

North Carolina A&T (8-3, 6-2) shared the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference title with South Carolina State and clinched a berth to the Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl on Dec. 21. The Aggies will play the SWAC champion.

Carter completed a 68-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Bell for a 6-0 lead on the Aggies' opening drive. Jah-Maine Martin followed that with 20-yard touchdown run for a 13-0 advantage. North Carolina A&T went on to pile up 520 yards on offense.

North Carolina Central (4-8, 3-5) managed just nine yards in total offense while fumbling five times, giving it away twice. The Eagles had just four first downs.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next