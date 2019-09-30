NC State's Funderburk suspended for team-policy violation

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- North Carolina State has suspended forward DJ Funderburk for a violation of team policy.

The team announced the suspension Monday night in a statement. It didn't specify the nature of the violation and said only that the suspension was for an indefinite period.

The redshirt junior averaged 8.8 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 55% off the bench last season.

