NC State women, coach Wes Moore prep for South Carolina: ‘It’s gonna be a dogfight’

Zoe Brooks walked to the locker room following N.C. State’s win over Chattanooga in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64.

Having already taken part in the postgame news conference, Brooks connected the story lines associated with the Wolfpack’s two early-round opponents: Madison Hayes grew up in Chattanooga and attended Mocs games; N.C. State Coach Wes Moore coached at UTC before joining the Wolfpack; Mimi Collins attended Tennessee — N.C. State’s Round of 32 opponent — as a freshman.

Brooks held up her phone and pressed the “wake” button. She looked at the date.

“It’s March 24,” Brooks said. “I’m calling it. South Carolina for Saniya.”

One week later, No. 3 seed N.C. State (31-6) earned a spot in the Final Four. Its opponent? No. 1 overall seed South Carolina.

“I told you so. I told you,” Brooks told the News & Observer. “It’s like I’m telepathic; like I can see the future. I just knew we’re gonna play them.”

NC State’s Zoe Brooks (35) maneuvers past Tennessee’s Kaiya Wynn (5) during the second half of the second round of the Division I Women’s Basketball Championship at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, on March 25, 2024. The Wolfpack won 79-72.

The Gamecocks (36-0) enter the matchup as an 11.5-point favorite. The over/under is set at 139.5, with ESPN giving the Wolfpack just a 16.2% chance to win. South Carolina is the No. 1 overall seed, and has been the betting favorite to win the title since the tournament began — the moneyline for the national championship was at -200 on Wednesday afternoon.

“I noticed I guess at least the last two games, we’ve been given like a 20-something percent chance of winning,” N.C. State head coach Wes Moore said Tuesday in a news conference. “I think for this game … I know it’s going to be pretty low again.”

South Carolina is favored for a reason. It leads the nation in NET ranking, and has defeated more than a dozen NCAA Tournament teams.

Dawn Staley’s crew also ranks No. 3 in scoring offense (85.6 points) and No. 1 in scoring margin (29.6), while topping the nation in opponent field goal percentage (32.1%) and blocks per game (7.9).

Moore said in a news conference he started watching film of the Gamecocks on the flight from Portland to Raleigh.

“I think this is the best team — and they’ve had some unbelievable teams — they’ve ever had, simply because I think they’ve got so many people that can score the ball,” Moore said. “They’ve got so many really good shooters.”

NC State’s women’s head basketball coach Wes Moore is greeted by fans on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 while boarding a bus outside Reynolds Coliseum bound for the Final Four game on Friday.

Moore said teams can’t collapse on Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina’s leading scorer and rebounder, because she can kick it out to multiple players on the perimeter. It’s similar to the Wolfpack’s roster. Teams who neutralize River Baldwin in the post must also deal with multiple shooters on the outside, with all five starters averaging double figures.

The Gamecocks also have an advantage in height and length. They rank No. 4 in the nation for rebounds per game (46.2), and have an uncanny ability to block shots.

One thing the Wolfpack can lean on is its ability to force turnovers. In the past four games, N.C. State has forced 11.75 turnovers per game, including 14 each against Stanford and Texas.

USC’s Te-Hina Paopao and Raven Johnson are among some of the best at taking care of the basketball. Paopao is No. 27 in assist/turnover ratio (2.3), while Johnson is No. 4 (3), but the shiftiness of N.C. State’s guards have proven tough for opponents, like the Cardinal, that are typically capable of limiting mistakes.

“It’s a great challenge. Dawn Staley has been here many times; unbelievable coach,” Moore said of the now-three-time Naismith Coach of the Year. “We’re excited about playing again. Wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

NC State’s Saniya Rivers is greeted by fans on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 while boarding a bus outside Reynolds Coliseum bound for the Final Four game on Friday.

The Wolfpack is 4-0 against AP Top 5 teams this season, and it looks to add another win to that record. Tennessee was one of the closest teams to defeating South Carolina this year, losing by one-point on Cardoso’s banked in 3-pointer in the SEC title game. The Lady Vols held the Gamecocks to 74 points and four 3-point field goals in the SEC Tournament.

Indiana lost to South Carolina in the Sweet 16, 79-75, after erasing a 22-point deficit and only allowing two players to score in double figures.

N.C. State’s defense has not allowed more than 72 points since the team’s loss to North Carolina on Feb. 22.

NC State women have proven people wrong, all the way to the Final Four. Why stop now?

“We proved them wrong time after time after time. Don’t get me wrong, South Carolina is a great team. Very well coached. Niya came from that school,” Hayes said. “Obviously, there’s so much respect for South Carolina, but we’re coming to play. We’re there to focus, lock in and get the job done. We’re gonna have to play hard. It’s gonna be a dogfight.”

Rivers said she couldn’t remember Brooks talking about playing the Gamecocks — “Zoe says a lot of things,” the junior said — but it means a lot that her teammates want to win this one with her.

“They know that’s why I fought so hard this whole season, to get back and be able to play against a team that I played for,” Rivers said. “It feels amazing they want that for me just as bad as I want it for myself.”

N.C. State and South Carolina tip off at 7 p.m. Friday on ESPN.