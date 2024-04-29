NC State women’s basketball adds two forwards for 2024-25 roster. Here’s what to know

N.C. State women’s basketball, fresh off its Final Four run, has added two players to its roster for next season.

European forward Tilda Trygger signed with the Wolfpack over the weekend, while graduate transfer and New York native Caitlin Weimar followed with a commitment out of the NCAA portal on Monday.

Trygger joins N.C. State after playing for NB Paterna in Spain last season, where she averaged 5.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, an assist and a steal. She shot 20-of-50 (40%) from 3-point range, as well.

Originally from Stockholm, Sweden, Trygger is listed at 6-foot-6 and has plenty of international experience. Her resume includes participating in the 2023 European Championships on the Swedish U18 National Team. In the FIBA event, Trygger averaged 16 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists. She notched a 28-point performance in the team’s win over Denmark.

“We are really excited about adding Tilda to the Pack,” head coach Wes Moore said in a statement. “Her combination of length with a strong perimeter skill set makes her a tough matchup for opponents. Tilda’s ability to put the ball on the floor, as well as shoot the 3, will be a challenge for post defenders. Guards will find her tough to defend in the paint. Tilda is a versatile player with a high ceiling, and she is a great addition to our program.”

Trygger is part of the Wolfpack’s highly ranked freshman signing class, which has been listed as high as No. 10 by scouting services.

Weimar comes to Raleigh as a graduate student after spending three years at Boston University. She averaged 18.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.8 blocks and went 221-of-400 (55.3%) from the field last season. Her efforts earned Patriot League Player of the Year honors.

The 6-foot-4 player from Cortlandt Manor, New York, was on the All-Patriot League First Team and was the league’s Defensive Player of the Year the past two seasons.

She started her career at Marist, receiving Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference All-Rookie Team and All-Championship recognition in her true freshman season. She averaged 8.6 points and 7.6 rebounds in 2020-21.

Weimar joins the Wolfpack with career averages of 13.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. She has made 54.2% of more than 1,000 shot attempts.

“Caitlin is an experienced interior presence who has excelled on both ends of the court at the Division I level,” Moore said. “She’s coming off a stellar season as the Player and Defensive Player of the Year for the Patriot League after averaging a double-double.

“Her strong inside threat will complement our experienced backcourt well, and her ability to block shots will also provide great rim protection on the defensive end. We’re excited to welcome Caitlin to the Pack as we look to build momentum off our Final Four run.”

N.C. State lost River Baldwin and Mimi Collins to graduation in the offseason. Katie Peneueta entered the transfer portal. Maddie Cox, Lizzy Williamson and Mallory Collier are set to return to the frontcourt.