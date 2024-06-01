NC State Wolfpack opens NCAA baseball regional with 9-2 win over Bryant

One key to winning an NCAA baseball regional can be to have a basically stress-free first game and pick up a win.

N.C. State, hosting a regional for the first time since 2018, did that Friday in rolling past Bryant 9-2 at Doak Field.

The Wolfpack (34-20), advancing to face South Carolina (37-23) on Saturday at 6 p.m., got a quality start from righthander Sam Highfill, timely hitting and solid fielding in a complete-game win.

Noah Soles had the biggest Pack hit – a two-run homer to right -- in the sixth inning as the Wolfpack, the No. 10 national seed, scored four times. Soles also had a big bat slip after admiring his long fly, drawing a warning from the umpires.

N.C. State’s Noah Soles (2) hits a two-run home run in the sixth inning during N.C. State’s 9-2 victory over Bryant in the NCAA Raleigh Regional at Doak Field Friday, May 31, 2024.

Third baseman Alec Makarewicz had four of the Pack’s 11 hits, including three doubles, and knocked in three runs for the Pack. Garrett Pennington and Brandon Butterworth each had a pair of hits for State, Butterworth with two RBIs and Pennington -- who also doubled twice -- scoring two runs.

Highfill allowed a solo homer to Bryant catcher Jackson Phinney in the second inning -- the first run of the game -- and a run in the seventh. His line for the night: six innings, four hits, two runs and four strikeouts.

N.C. State’s Sam HIghfill (17) pitches in the first inning during N.C. State’s game against Bryant in the NCAA Raleigh Regional at Doak Field Friday, May 31, 2024.

Freshman righty Jacob Dudan took over from there, pitching the final three innings for his sixth save of the season.

Righthander Austin Wainer, a 5-8 senior, started for Bryant and pitched into the sixth, allowing seven earned runs. The Bulldogs, the American East champions, are making their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2016.

In the first game of the regional, the Gamecocks were down to their last strike against James Madison when Cole Messina smacked a two-run homer to tie the score 7-7 in the ninth.

The Gamecocks, seeded second in the regional, then snatched the walkoff win in the 10th when Will Tippett’s sacrifice fly scored Dylan Brewer to knock the third-seeded Dukes (34-24) into the loser’s bracket.

The Dukes and Bulldogs will play at noon Saturday in an elimination game. The Pack and Gamecocks then face off in the second game.

N.C. State’s Eli Serrano III (16) makes a catch against the wall of a fly ball by Bryant’s Gavin Noriega in the sixth inning during N.C. State’s 9-2 victory over Bryant in the NCAA Raleigh Regional at Doak Field Friday, May 31, 2024.

N.C. State’s Alex Sosa (13) celebrates hitting a double in the third inning during N.C. State’s game against Bryant in the NCAA Raleigh Regional at Doak Field Friday, May 31, 2024.