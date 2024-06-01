NC State Wolfpack opens NCAA baseball regional with 9-2 win over Bryant

One key to winning an NCAA baseball regional can be to have a basically stress-free first game, pick up a victory and call it a day.

N.C. State, hosting a regional for the first time since 2018, did just that Friday in rolling past Bryant 9-2 before a packed, raucous crowd at Doak Field.

The Wolfpack (34-20), advancing to face South Carolina (37-23) on Saturday, got a strong, quality start from righthander Sam Highfill, timely hitting throughout the lineup and solid fielding in a complete-game win.

Noah Soles had the biggest Pack hit — a two-run homer to right — in the sixth inning as the Wolfpack, the No. 10 national seed, scored four times to break it open. Soles also had a big bat slip after admiring his long fly, drawing a warning from the umpires.

N.C. State’s Noah Soles (2) hits a two-run home run in the sixth inning of N.C. State’s 9-2 victory against Bryant in the NCAA Raleigh Regional at Doak Field on Friday, May 31, 2024.

Third baseman Alec Makarewicz had four of the Pack’s 11 hits, including three doubles, and knocked in three runs. Garrett Pennington and Brandon Butterworth each had a pair of hits for State, Butterworth with two RBIs and Pennington — who also doubled twice — scoring two runs.

Highfill, always a battler on the mound, allowed a solo homer to Bryant catcher Jackson Phinney in the second inning — the first run of the game — and a run in the seventh. His pitching line for the night: six innings, four hits, two runs and four strikeouts.

“I’m really happy for Sam,” NCSU coach Elliott Avent said. “He’s given so much to our program. He has given us a career of competing at a high level.

“There’s nobody else I’d rather see how there on a night like tonight. He got us six innings, which was huge.”

N.C. State’s Sam HIghfill (17) pitches in the first inning during N.C. State’s game against Bryant in the NCAA Raleigh Regional at Doak Field Friday, May 31, 2024.

Freshman righty Jacob Dudan took over from there, pitching the final three innings and fanning six for his sixth save of the season.

“It’s big to win that first one,” Avent said. “To claw your way out of a four-team tournament, losing that first one, it’s not impossible but tougher. And more taxing on the pitching.”

Righthander Austin Wainer, a 5-8 senior, started for Bryant and pitched into the sixth, allowing seven earned runs. The Bulldogs, the American East champions, are making their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2016.

The Bulldogs came within a few feet of tying the score in the top of the sixth. But Pack centerfielder Eli Serrano III made a leaping catch, high on the fence, on a long fly by Gavin Noriega.

“They’re big, they’re physical,” Bryant coach Ryan Klosterman said of the Pack. “I thought Sam (Highfill) threw the ball extremely well today and Jacob (Dudan) has a special arm. It’s a very talented club that can beat you in multiple ways.”

In the first game of the regional, the Gamecocks faced some serious stress. They were down to their last strike against James Madison when Cole Messina smacked a two-run homer to tie the score 7-7 in the ninth.

The Gamecocks, seeded second in the regional, then snatched the walkoff win in the 10th when Will Tippett’s sacrifice fly scored Dylan Brewer to knock the third-seeded Dukes (34-24) into the loser’s bracket.

The Dukes and Bulldogs will play at noon Saturday in an elimination game. The Pack and Gamecocks then face off in the second game at 6 p.m.

Avent said ACC competition the last month of the regular season prepared the Pack for the postseason. The Pack had series wins over North Carolina, Clemson, Virginia and Wake Forest before bowing out early in the ACC tournament in losing to Duke — a loss the Pack players said was quickly forgotten.

Now, it’s South Carolina of the Southeastern Conference.

“Obviously they had the big comeback win today and that can give you a lot of energy,” Avent said. “It should be quite a game.”

N.C. State’s Eli Serrano III (16) makes a catch against the wall of a fly ball by Bryant’s Gavin Noriega in the sixth inning during N.C. State’s 9-2 victory over Bryant in the NCAA Raleigh Regional at Doak Field Friday, May 31, 2024.

N.C. State’s Sam HIghfill (17) pitches during N.C. State’s 9-2 victory against Bryant in the NCAA Raleigh Regional at Doak Field on Friday, May 31, 2024.

N.C. State’s Alex Sosa (13) celebrates hitting a double in the third inning during N.C. State’s game against Bryant in the NCAA Raleigh Regional at Doak Field Friday, May 31, 2024.

N.C. State’s Jacob Cozart (14) cheers after a strikeout during N.C. State’s 9-2 victory against Bryant in the NCAA Raleigh Regional at Doak Field on Friday, May 31, 2024.

N.C. State’s Eli Serrano III (16) is hit by a pitch during N.C. State’s 9-2 victory against Bryant in the NCAA Raleigh Regional at Doak Field on Friday, May 31, 2024.

N.C. State’s Eli Serrano III (16) dives safely back to first base during N.C. State’s 9-2 victory over Bryant in the NCAA Raleigh Regional at Doak Field Friday, May 31, 2024.

N.C. State head coach Elliott Avent greets his players during team introductions before N.C. State’s game against Bryant in the NCAA Raleigh Regional at Doak Field Friday, May 31, 2024.

N.C. State’s Eli Serrano III (16) catches a fly ball during N.C. State’s 9-2 victory against Bryant in the NCAA Raleigh Regional at Doak Field on Friday, May 31, 2024.

N.C. State’s Garrett Pennington (33) connects with the ball during N.C. State’s 9-2 victory against Bryant in the NCAA Raleigh Regional at Doak Field on Friday, May 31, 2024.

N.C. State’s Luke Nixon (0) avoids the tag by Bryant’s Carmine Petosa (19) during N.C. State’s 9-2 victory against Bryant in the NCAA Raleigh Regional at Doak Field on Friday, May 31, 2024.

N.C. State’s Alec Makarewicz (99) celebrates hitting a double during N.C. State’s 9-2 victory against Bryant in the NCAA Raleigh Regional at Doak Field on Friday, May 31, 2024.

N.C. State’s Garrett Pennington (33) advances to third base during N.C. State’s 9-2 victory against Bryant in the NCAA Raleigh Regional at Doak Field on Friday, May 31, 2024.

N.C. State’s Noah Soles (2) catches a fly ball during N.C. State’s game against Bryant in the NCAA Raleigh Regional at Doak Field Friday, May 31, 2024.