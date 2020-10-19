NC State QB Devin Leary out 4-8 weeks after breaking leg against Duke

NC State quarterback Devin Leary will miss four to eight weeks after suffering a broken left fibula and undergoing surgery following their 31-20 win over Duke on Saturday afternoon, the school announced on Sunday.

The sophomore was in his fourth game of the year for the Wolfpack, having missed the first game of the season due to contract tracing after coming into contact with others who had contracted COVID-19.

.@DevinLeary1 had surgery on a broken fibula this morning and will be out 4-8 weeks. Surgery went well, but know he would appreciate your thoughts & prayers, #WPN. pic.twitter.com/4JUhD1449F — NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 18, 2020

Leary breaks leg after awkward tackle

Leary went to slide as he was scrambling for a first down on Saturday, and was hit in the head by Duke safety Lummie Young.

Young was hit with a targeting penalty and ejected from the game. As Leary was hit, his left ankle was twisted awkwardly beneath him. He stayed down on the field for several minutes before being carted off to the locker room.

And this looks like it could be Devin Leary's last play of the season.



Targeting called on Duke's Lummie Young but the injury is Leary's left ankle getting caught underneath him on the awkward slide pic.twitter.com/B3QeXZCiTW — Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) October 18, 2020

Leary finished the day throwing 14-of-24 for 194 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He had racked up 879 yards and eight touchdowns on 65 completions so far this season, leading the Wolfpack to a 4-1 record.

Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers. Never question God’s timing, but best believe the bounce back will be greater than ever! 🙏🏼 — DLeary (@DevinLeary1) October 18, 2020

Junior Bailey Hockman will start in his place. Hockman went 4-of-7 for 43 yards and threw a touchdown to close out the 11-point win on Saturday. He led NC State to a season-opening win against Wake Forest earlier this season, too, while completing nearly 70 percent of his passes and throwing a touchdown in the three-point win.

North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary underwent surgery on his broken fibula on Sunday. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer/AP) More

More from Yahoo Sports: