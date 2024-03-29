NC State vs. Marquette game today tips off at 7 pm for March Madness Sweet 16

No. 2 Marquette (27-9) faces No. 11 North Carolina State (24-14) in the Sweet 16 of March Madness. The game tips off at 7 p.m. Friday on CBS.

Marquette is favorited to defeat NC State in Friday's March Madness matchup, according to BetMGM college basketball odds. And here's a roundup of predictions for this game.

What else should you know? USA TODAY Sports reporters weigh in:

As we all know, North Carolina State had to win five games in five days in the ACC tournament just to get here, a feat previously accomplished by Connecticut in the 2011 Big East tourney. Hmmm…anyone remember how that UConn team fared in the Big Dance? Oh yeah, thanks to a dude named Kemba Walker, those Huskies just kept rolling all the way to the title. The Wolfpack face long odds of making a similar run. Their opening contest against Texas Tech will be challenging enough. But with the team’s leading DJ’s, D.J. Horne and D.J. Burns, spinning all the right tunes, a little belief can go a long way. — Eddie Timanus

The Marquette Golden Eagles have become stalwarts in March Madness. Having made the tournament 15 times since 2000, the school is no stranger to success this time of year. Head coach Shaka Smart is hoping to improve on that success as the Eagles soar through the madness once again. But what has been strange about Marquette is, well, where exactly it is. The NCAA Tournament has never been light on schools with a little bit of geographical mystery for the casual viewer, and that's true even for a tourney regular like Marquette. Here's what to know about where Marquette calls home. — Joe Rivera

The Golden Eagles were also a No. 2 seed last season, but got bounced in the second round by No. 7 Michigan State. Marquette certainly wants to avoid a repeat performance this year as it attempts to return to the Final Four for the first time since 2003. If the Golden Eagles get there, Kolek will certainly play a major role. Here's everything you need to know about the Marquette star, including his all-important injury status entering Friday's game. — Rachel Bowers

