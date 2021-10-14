NC State vs Boston College Prediction, Game Preview
NC State vs Boston College prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16
NC State vs Boston College prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16
Pitt vs Virginia Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16
Steve Sarkisian dropped some nuggets today.
Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean make ESPN's midseason All-America team
Texas' game against Oklahoma State could be one that impacts the program for years to come.
The Cowboys are 5-0 for the first time since 2015, and have a chance to win three consecutive games over Top 25 teams for the first time in program history. Oklahoma State had double-digit wins over ranked teams in their first two Big 12 games before last week's open date. Texas (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) is coming off a 55-48 loss to fourth-ranked Oklahoma, which overcame a 28-7 deficit after the first quarter to stay undefeated.
Yikes...big miss by the @RotaryLombardi Award
Positive steps for two hugely important players in the offense.
Comments from USC basketball coach Andy Enfield and junior forward Isaiah Mobley from Pac-12 media day.
Our second injury report of the week ahead of the #Chiefs vs. #WFT Week 6 game.
UCLA and USC the Pac-12 amass its best across-the-board showing in NCAA tournament history, piling up 13 victories. Now they're hungry for more wins.
College athletics departments pleaded poverty and cut jobs during the pandemic but also gave football coaches big pay raises. What's that about?
Raiders offensive line graded among worst in the NFL
This is sure to be an exciting one.
The story of Lane Kiffin's final day as Tennessee's head coach on Jan. 12, 2010.
The rumors have percolated in industry circles for weeks. Wednesday’s developments may have caused the rumors to transmogrify into an official report. Via Michael McCarthy and A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com, Caesaers Sportsbook “is preparing go after” ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter’s contract expires in the summer of 2022. A buzz has been building among those in [more]
Several have asked about the status of Jon Gruden’s much-hyped 10-year, $100 million contract, given his resignation after five games of his fourth season. Here’s a look at some of the issues relevant to whether and to what extent he gets paid. First, the resignation generally waives all rights to ongoing compensation. This assumes, however, [more]
In his dealings with those in his immediate orbit, the former Raiders head coach long ago showed us where he thinks a Black man’s place in football should be Jon Gruden resigned from the Raiders on Monday. Photograph: John Hefti/AP Now that Jon Gruden has been forced out in Las Vegas – and this, after an eight years-long email trail of his racist, homophobic and misogynistic exchanges were unearthed as part of an investigation into the Washington Football Team’s fratty workplace culture – it’s w
Two coaches who have won national championships are among those with the worst contracts in college football.
What would it cost to buy out Ed Orgeron, we now have a better answer.
Dodgers did not reveal whether lefty Julio Urias is injured or ill, but he will not be on the mound for their winner-take-all game vs. the Giants.