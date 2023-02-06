NC State at Virginia Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

NC State at Virginia prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Tuesday, February 7

NC State at Virginia How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 7

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, VA

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: NC State (19-5), Virginia (17-4)

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

NC State at Virginia Game Preview

Why NC State Will Win

You don’t beat Virginia unless you can maximize every possession and shoot the lights out for stretches. NC State might not be consistent from the outside, but it’s shooting well enough to make the Cavaliers work.

It’s on a great run of eight wins in the last nine games because it’s not turning the ball over, it’s fantastic and generating point on the move and capitalizing on everyone else’s mistakes, and it’s scoring more than anyone in the ACC.

Virginia isn’t the Virginia of old – the defense is still great, but it’s happy to get into scoring battles. That’s a problem with NC State – the Cavaliers don’t want anything to do with getting into a firefight with the Wolfpack, but ….

Why Virginia Will Win

How do you beat NC State? You D up from midrange to deep.

No one in the ACC is better at getting vertical and scoring on the move. It’s fine in a half court set, but it’s not nearly as strong.

NC State is 11-0 when hitting 46% or better from the field, and it’s 19-2 when making 40% or more of its shots. Yeah, Virginia is pivoting to a more offensive style of play now, but it still knows how to clamp down hard.

Getting to 40% from the field on the Cavaliers isn’t a given.

They lost one game at home to Houston back in December when the outside shooting wasn’t there and the team overall shot a season home low 41%.

What’s Going To Happen

NC State is dominant at home – it only lost once to Pitt back in early December – but it’s gettable on the road. It’s playing great lately and it has the ability to pull this off if it can stretch the Cavalier defense a bit, but Virginia will coma up with a great performance at home.

That Virginia Tech loss was tough, but now the defense and three point shooting will crank up a notch.

NC State at Virginia Prediction, Line

Virginia 74 NC State 70

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Ranking: 4

