NC State transfer Tommy White commits to SEC baseball powerhouse

Former N.C. State first baseman Tommy White has a new home.

After one record-setting season with the Wolfpack, White is transferring to LSU, as first reported by Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball on Friday and later confirmed by White’s Instagram post of him in a new purple and gold jersey.

“Geaux Tigers!” White wrote. “Happy to announce I will be continuing my college career at LSU.”

White, the 2022 ACC Freshman of the Year, broke the NCAA’s 32-year-old freshman home run record and set N.C. State’s single-season home run record with a whopping 27 during his debut season with the Wolfpack.







White also batted .362 with 85 hits, 12 doubles, 27 home runs, 74 RBIs and a .757 slugging percentage en route to 2022 All-ACC First Team and 2022 ACC All-Freshman Team honors.

In what he described as “by far the hardest decision of my life,” White entered the transfer portal days after coach Elliott Avent’s squad was unexpectedly left out of the NCAA baseball tournament. White’s transfer “involved consideration of many factors,” he wrote, and “was not just a baseball-related decision.”

Florida State was a heavily rumored landing spot for White, a St. Petersburg native. But he ultimately opted for LSU, which is tied for second nationally with six all-time NCAA Men’s College World Series titles.

The Tigers also have 18 CWS appearances and 15 Super Regional appearances to their name, though they failed to advance past the regional stage this season in their first year under coach Jay Johnson.