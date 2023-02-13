NC State at Syracuse Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

NC State at Syracuse prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Tuesday, February 14

NC State at Syracuse How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 14

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: NC State (20-6), Syracuse (15-10)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

NC State at Syracuse Game Preview

Why NC State Will Win

The Wolfpack know how to get on the move.

They’re making a run at just the right time by not making mistakes – they’ve turned it over fewer than ten times in ten of their last 14 games – and the efficiency is translating into points.

The defense has been strong, but the offense goes on runs, gets the easy shots, and no one has been able to keep up lately other than Virginia, who went all Virginia and slowed things down a bit in the win a few days ago.

However …

– CFN College Basketball Rankings 1-68

Why Syracuse Will Win

It’s the third straight road game for the Wolfpack.

They’ve been great away from Raleigh, but now they have to deal with a Syracuse team that might be about to make a late push.

There’s still time to get into the NCAA Tournament with a slew of big games coming up after winning at Boston College and Florida State. It hasn’t owned the Dome lately, but the defense has cranked it up a notch, the interior presence has been good, and it should be able to run with the Pack a bit.

– NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections

What’s Going To Happen

Syracuse desperately needs this, and it’s going to play like it.

The defense will keep NC State from getting on the move for long stretches, the outside shooting will be good enough, and overall it’ll hit 50% from the field.

The shaky free throw shooting will be a problem late, but the Orange will survive.

Story continues

– Top 25 AP Poll | Coaches Poll

NC State at Syracuse Prediction, Line

Syracuse 76, NC State 74

Line: Syracuse -1, o/u: 148.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Ranking: 3

– College Basketball Predictions For Every Game: Tuesday

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll



Story originally appeared on College Football News