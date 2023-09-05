NC State student found dead outside a dorm on campus. What we know.

A student at N.C. State has died under unknown circumstances.

Around 4 p.m. on Monday, campus police responded to Sullivan Hall and found a deceased student outside the dorm, according to N.C. State Police Chief Dan House.

House said the cause of death is currently unknown and is under investigation.

N.C. State has not released the identity of the student who died, and no WolfAlert was sent to students about the death investigation.

This is the first student death at N.C. State this school year. During the 2022-23 academic year, 14 students died at the university, seven of whom died by suicide.

In response, the university enhanced mental health resources for students.