NC State star DJ Burns Jr. has ‘zero’ interest in playing football

It’s time to let North Carolina State University basketball star DJ Burns Jr. focus on being North Carolina State University basketball star DJ Burns Jr. (And let’s put an emphasis on the “basketball” part.)

On Thursday, the Rock Hill, S.C. native spoke with reporters ahead of the Wolfpack’s Final Four matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers. When asked if he has any interest in eventually trading in the rock for the pigskin, Burns didn’t seem too intent on any type of switch:

NC State star DJ Burns says he has "zero" interest in playing football despite reported interest from NFL teams. pic.twitter.com/wEbOXBRdu3 — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 4, 2024

Outside chatter regarding a change from basketball to football arose last week, after Burns led NC State past the Duke Blue Devils with a dominant 29-point performance in the Elite Eight. Peter Schrager of Fox Sports reported the following day that multiple NFL scouts and general managers had texted him suggesting the 6-foot-9, 275-pound forward could make for a intriguing offensive tackle prospect.

But, at least for now, Burns has a tall order ahead of him in two-time All-American Zach Edey and the No. 1-seeded Boilermakers.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire