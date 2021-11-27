NC State shocks North Carolina with 2 late TDs in 26 seconds
North Carolina football was hyped to the hilt at the start of the 2021 season. The Tar Heels failed to deliver and saw the ultimate crumble Friday in a rivalry game against North Carolina State.
The Wolfpack trailed 30-21 after UNC’s Grayson Atkins kicked a 50-yard field goal with 2:12 left.
Devin Leary and Emeka Emezie then began a two-man show, which turned into an incredible comeback.
Leary and Emezie combined for a 64-yard TD pass with 1:35 left.
North Carolina State recovered the onside kick attempt — kicker Christopher Dunn did it himself — and Leary and Emezie did it again 26 seconds later, teaming on a 24-yard pass play that gave the Wolfpack a 34-30 lead and the victory.
THE COMEBACK 🐺
A game @PackFootball fans will never forget. pic.twitter.com/ys3fVrA2Qn
— ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 27, 2021
“What a football game,” Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said. “What a game. That’s why you play until the last second’s off the clock.”
North Carolina State still has a chance to compete against Pittsburgh in the ACC Championship Game.
The Wolfpack would reach the title game if No. 21 Wake Forest loses at Boston College on Saturday, creating a three-way tie atop the division that would favor N.C. State by virtue of its division record and a head-to-head win over Clemson.
North Carolina completes its regular season a disappointing 6-6
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports