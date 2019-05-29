NC State recruit Jalen Lecque staying in draft

NC State won’t have Jalen Lecque in uniform this season. Or any season. The incoming freshman will instead stay in the NBA draft and pursue a pro career, he announced Wednesday.

“I want to thank coach (Kevin) Keatts, staff and the educational system at NC State for their guidance, and for giving me the opportunity to receive a full scholarship,” Lecque said in a statement released on social media. “I will always be a proud supporter of NC State and everything the school has to provide for its students and staff.

“Being in the NBA has always been a dream of mine, experiencing how to play basketball at the highest level. Being able to play against the best athletes, and learn from the best minds in the game of basketball.”