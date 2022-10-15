NC State QB Devin Leary out for season with torn pectoral muscle

North Carolina State QB Devin Leary will miss the remainder of the 2022 season.

Leary was injured in the No. 15 Wolfpack’s 19-17 win over Florida State in Week 6 and wasn’t expected to play on Saturday against Syracuse. NC State announced Saturday afternoon that Leary had suffered a torn pectoral muscle the previous week and wouldn’t return this season.

An update on quarterback Devin Leary: pic.twitter.com/YXGtnhSMBI — NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 15, 2022

Leary has thrown for 1,265 yards and 11 TDs with four interceptions in 2022. His stats were down from the 2021 season when he completed 66% of his passes for 3,433 yards and 35 TDs to just five interceptions. Leary’s return along with a lot of players back on a strong defense made NC State a favorite behind Clemson in the ACC.

The Wolfpack, however, are still playing catchup to the Tigers. Clemson beat NC State 30-20 in Week 5 and has control of the Coastal division. NC State is 5-1 and can position itself to be in position if Clemson screws up over the second half of the season with a win over undefeated Syracuse on Saturday. Wake Forest is the only other ranked team on NC State’s schedule.

Jack Chambers will be NC State’s QB in place of Leary. He’s in his first season with the Wolfpack after transferring from Charleston Southern. The torn pec is also the second season-ending injury of Leary's career. He suffered a broken left fibula during the 2020 season and played in just four games.