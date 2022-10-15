NC State QB Devin Leary will miss rest of 2022 season with torn pectoral

An update on quarterback Devin Leary: pic.twitter.com/YXGtnhSMBI — NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 15, 2022

North Carolina State will have to finish the rest of the 2022 college football season without their starting quarterback.

Devin Leary is out for the rest of the year with a torn pectoral muscle, the school announced Saturday. Leary suffered the injury in last week’s game against Florida State.

Heading into the preseason, Leary was one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL draft class. It remains to be seen whether or not Leary will still enter next year’s draft, or opt to return for another season with the Wolfpack instead.

List

2023 NFL mock draft: Updated 2-round projections

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire