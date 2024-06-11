NC State punches ticket to College World Series following series-clinching win over Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (WNCN/AP) – The North Carolina State Wolfpack are heading to the College World Series.

N.C. State booked its first trip to Omaha since 2021 after winning 8-5 over Georgia in Game 3 of the Athens Super Regional on Monday night.

Eli Serrano III hit a home run in the sixth inning and made a leaping catch at the center-field wall in the seventh to help lead the Wolfpack to victory.

N.C. State took the lead for good, 3-2, in the top of the fourth when Matt Heavner scored from third on a wild pitch. Alec Makarewicz made it 4-2 with an RBI single down the third base line.

MORE: UNC to Omaha: Tar Heels sweep West Virginia to earn 12th College World Series appearance

The Wolfpack extended it to 6-3 in the seventh on Alex Sosa’s third hit of the game.

Georgia had two on with no outs in the seventh before Serrano’s highlight catch to keep a three-run lead. N.C. State reliever Derrick Smith got Tre Phelps, who had a hit in his first three at-bats, to pop up to end the inning.

Makarewicz followed in the top of the eighth with N.C. State’s 16th home run in six NCAA Tournament games for an 8-4 lead.

N.C. State baseball players celebrate after a win over the University of Georgia. Photo courtesy: N.C. State Athletics

Georgia star Charlie Condon hit his nation-leading 37th home run in the top of the ninth for his 78th RBI. Smith retired Phelps again for his eighth save of the season.

Georgia starter Zach Harris (5-2) allowed three runs in three innings to take the loss.

Serrano went 3 for 4 and Makarewicz finished with three RBIs. Garrett Pennington hit a two-run shot in the second for N.C. State’s sixth straight game with a home run.

This victory follows two high-scoring, blowout affairs in the opening two games of the series over the weekend.

In Game 1 of the series on Saturday, N.C. State jumped out to an early double-digit lead, scoring 11 runs in the second inning, and never looked back en route to a dominant 18-1 win over host Georgia.

In Sunday’s Game 2, the Bulldogs were up 2-0 after just three batters and plated 10 runs before the Wolfpack got their first score in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Former NC State baseball player says team forced from CWS ‘doesn’t settle well with anybody’

UGA won 11-2 to even the series and set up Monday’s decisive third matchup.

This marks the fourth College World Series appearance for the Wolfpack in school history.

The 2024 CWS will feature eight teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and Southeastern Conference. Florida State, Virginia and North Carolina clinched their spots on Saturday, while Florida, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Kentucky did the same during Sunday’s games.

First pitch for the College World Series is slated to begin on Friday.

N.C. State (38-21) advances to an opening-round game against Kentucky on Saturday. The Wolfpack have won 18 of their last 23 games.

The trip to Omaha in 2021 ended in controversy and heartbreak when the Wolfpack was removed from the College World Series because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the N.C. State team.

There are still seven players on the N.C. State team who were playing when the Wolfpack was forced out of the College World Series. The players are Noah Soles, Logan Whitaker, Sam Highfill, Matt Willadsen, John Mirala, Carson Falsken and Garrett Payne.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.