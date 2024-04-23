NC State’s Mimi Collins invited to WNBA training camp: ‘She’s definitely underrated’

N.C. State women’s basketball forward Mimi Collins has a chance to extend her basketball career.

The Minnesota Lynx announced on Tuesday that Collins will be part of a group invited to participate in the team’s training camp. She is joined by Quinesha Lockett from Toledo and Camryn Taylor from Virginia.

Collins played five years of college basketball, starting her career at Tennessee before spending two years at Maryland and two years with the Wolfpack.

The graduate student played a key role in N.C. State’s success and Final Four run this year, recording career bests in total points (391), points per game (10.6), total rebounds (228), blocks (18) and double-doubles (5), and tied her career best in rebounding average (6.2). Collins contributed 15 steals and 33 assists during the 2023-24 season.

N.C. State’s Aziaha James and Mimi Collins celebrate after James drew an offensive foul during the second half of the Wolfpack’s 63-59 win over North Carolina on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C.

During the postseason, Collins was a steady presence for the Wolfpack. She contributed 60 points and 42 rebounds during the team’s ACC and NCAA Tournament runs.

Head coach Wes Moore talked all season about the forward’s toughness.

“If I was going to be in an alley with somebody, it would probably be Mimi. She’d probably protect me,” Moore said at ACC Media Day in October.

He also praised her competitiveness and versatility on the floor. Collins typically started at the power forward spot, but could play at center when needed. Her ability to shoot from 3 also stretched the floor, making her a tough matchup for opponents.

Saniya Rivers called Collins an underrated player after the Wolfpack’s ACC Tournament win over Florida State.

“She’s definitely underrated. She doesn’t get all the credit that she deserves, but that’s why we make sure, in here, we give her all the credit she deserves and more,” Rivers told the News & Observer in March. “She’s a great player. She deserves the recognition. I hope she gets drafted, because she deserves to be in the league. Somebody would be lucky to have her.”

Her selection comes shortly after Rivers and Aziaha James participated in Kelsey Plum’s Dawg Class, which helps WNBA rookies and potential pro players prepare for the league.