NC State men’s basketball adds transfer portal commit, a guard from Bowling Green

N.C. State landed yet another transfer commitment Thursday with the addition of Bowling Green’s Marcus Hill after he took an official visit to the Raleigh campus.

Hill joins the Wolfpack after spending one year at Bowling Green, where he averaged 20.5 points, 5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game last season. He led the Falcons with 87 assists and 35 steals.

He’s known for his ability to drive inside and score, but he has room for growth on the outside as he shot just 28.9% from 3-point range.

247Sports ranked Hill as the No. 81 overall transfer, giving him four stars, and the No. 11 shooting guard in the portal.

The guard started his career at the junior college level, where he played two seasons. He scored 780 points and shot 49.7% from the field during his sophomore season.

Hill has one season of eligibility remaining and chose the Wolfpack over programs including Alabama, Kansas, Oklahoma and Wake Forest.

Mike James, a transfer from Louisville, also committed to the Wolfpack earlier this week. This is the fourth transfer commitment N.C. State has landed since the season ended.

The team now has one roster spot available after forward Mohamed Diarra announced Wednesday his decision to enter the NBA Draft.

Mo Diarra to enter NBA Draft after one season with NC State, which ‘was incredible for me’