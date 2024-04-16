NC State reserve forward announces decision to enter transfer portal

N.C. State reserve Ernest Ross announced on Tuesday his decision to enter the transfer portal after three seasons in Raleigh.

“Thank you WPN for the love and support you’ve brung (sic) me these last three years,” Ross said in an Instagram post. “It breaks my heart, but I will be putting my name into the transfer portal. Thank you. 24 out.”

Ross appeared in just 14 games last season and made two field goals, one of which came during the ACC championship game against North Carolina.

His usage dropped from 34 appearances during the 2022-23 season, when he went 44-of-88 for the Wolfpack. The junior averaged 2.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in three seasons with the Wolfpack.

Ross joins fellow reserves LJ Thomas, Kam Woods and Alex Nunnally in the portal.