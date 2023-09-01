NC State football's Brennan Armstrong shines in win at UConn

NC State football survived in its season opener with a 24-14 road win at UConn on Thursday at a packed Pratt & Whitney Stadium.

The Wolfpack (1-0) leaned on its defense and got a gritty debut from its new quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who used his legs and left arm to help State overcome the feisty Huskies (0-1).

Here are some observations from the Wolfpack’s first win of the 2023 season and a look at its next opponent.

NC State quarterback Brennan Armstrong shows dual-threat ability

It didn’t take long for Brennan Armstrong to make his mark in red and white. NC State’s new quarterback accounted for 121 yards in the first half and had a 4-yard touchdown run on the Wolfpack’s opening drive. NC State's offense had a touchdown on its opening drive in three of its 13 games last season. Armstrong had 96 rushing yards and two TDs.

NC State football's Rakeim Ashford exits UConn game on stretcher

There was a scary situation in the third quarter when NC State defensive back Rakeim Ashford was stretchered off the field after a kickoff return. The graduate student gave a thumbs up after a 20-minute delay and the Wolfpack offense responded with a touchdown drive to make it a 10-point game.

Wolfpack defense bounces back

UConn waltzed down the field on its opening drive and had an explosive play in the third quarter, but once NC State took the lead in the second quarter it didn't give it up. The Huskies had six of their eight drives end with a punt. After gaining 75 yards on its first drive, UConn was limited to 198 the rest of the way. Veteran linebacker Payton Wilson put a bow on the win with a fourth-quarter interception.

Notre Dame up next for Wolfpack

Following its impressive debut at UConn, NC State returns to Carter-Finley Stadium on Sept. 9 to face nationally-ranked Notre Dame (Noon, ABC) in what is certain to be a lively atmosphere in Raleigh. Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman had four passing touchdowns in his debut for the Fighting Irish, which won 42-3 against Navy in Ireland on Aug. 26. The Wolfpack is 2-1 all-time against Notre Dame.

