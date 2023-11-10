NC State football vs. Wake Forest: Scouting report, prediction for Wolfpack-Demon Deacons

What a run for NC State football.

Following back-to-back wins against Clemson and Miami, the Wolfpack (6-3, 3-2 ACC) celebrated head coach Dave Doeren’s record-breaking 78th win with the program.

Then, on Monday, news started to spread that starting quarterback MJ Morris would redshirt this season.

Despite the chaos, NC State will head to Wake Forest (4-5, 1-5) with the chance to win its third ACC game in a row. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. and the game will be televised on the CW Network.

REDSHIRT?: NC State football’s MJ Morris will redshirt. What will Wolfpack do at QB?

RECORD-SETTER: NC State football coach Dave Doeren sets record with Wolfpack’s win vs. Miami

Here are some things to know and a score prediction for the Wolfpack’s matchup with the Demon Deacons.

Brennan Armstrong back as NC State football’s starting quarterback

Despite being benched following NC State’s loss to Louisville, Virginia transfer Brennan Armstrong has remained a steady captain and contributor for the Wolfpack on the sideline and in spot duty as a running back. His main objectives on Saturday? Get freshman wide receiver KC Concepcion going and don’t turn the ball over. Armstrong has 971 passing yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also the team’s leading rusher with 337 yards and three TDs.

Wolfpack’s history at Wake Forest isn’t good

NC State has played Wake Forest more than any other opponent in its 132 years of football. The Wolfpack can pick up its 69th win on Saturday to widen its advantage in the all-time series, but Winston-Salem hasn’t been nice to NC State. Since 2001, Wake Forest is 9-2 against the Wolfpack at home. NC State, which hasn’t won in Winston-Salem since 2015, lost 45-42 at Wake in 2021. The Wolfpack had three turnovers and 14 penalties for 119 yards on that night.

NC State’s defense keeps picking off offenses

The Wolfpack leads the ACC and ranks fifth among FBS teams with 13 interceptions through nine games. Eight different players have picks and Devan Boykin has snagged an interception in back-to-back weeks. Wake Forest is 89th among FBS teams with nine interceptions.

NC State vs. Wake Forest score prediction

NC State 22, Wake Forest 16: The Wolfpack has figured out its winning formula: Get KC Concepcion the ball, limit risks and let the defense lead the way. Despite NC State’s history in Winston-Salem, I’ll take the Wolfpack to win its third in a row.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: NC State football vs. Wake Forest: Scouting report, prediction