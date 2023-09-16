NC State football vs. VMI: Live updates for Wolfpack against Keydets

NC State football will host VMI at 2 p.m. Saturday in a game that will be televised on CW Network.

The Wolfpack (1-1) and Keydets (1-1) haven’t played since 1946, but VMI has an 11-7-1 edge in the series. NC State is aiming to bounce back from a 45-24 loss to nationally-ranked Notre Dame in Week 2.

The Wolfpack got another strong performance from linebacker Payton Wilson, but the offense struggled to get going against the Fighting Irish. We’ll see if quarterback Brennan Armstrong and State’s playmakers can build some confidence before opening ACC play at Virginia in Week 4.

NC State football vs. VMI live updates

Keep this page bookmarked for live score updates throughout Saturday’s game.

NC State football news

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: NC State football vs. VMI: Live scores from Carter-Finley