NC State football vs. VMI: Scouting report, prediction for Wolfpack

NC State football will face VMI at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday before the Wolfpack shifts its attention to ACC play.

Coming off a 45-24 loss to nationally-ranked Notre Dame, NC State (1-1) will look to build some confidence before a trip to Virginia (0-2) on Friday, Sept. 22, for the start of conference play.

VMI (1-1) hasn’t played NC State since the Wolfpack’s 49-7 victory in 1946, but the Keydets have won 11 of 19 games in the series.

Here’s a look at some things to watch and a score prediction for NC State’s game against VMI at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Raleigh.

Payton Wilson makes NC State football history

Even in a blowout loss, NC State linebacker Payton Wilson managed to make a play that won’t soon be forgotten by Wolfpack fans or head coach Dave Doeren. Wilson, an All-ACC linebacker, chased down Notre Dame’s Chris Tyree on a long play to likely prevent a touchdown. Doeren said Wilson clocked in at 23.6 mph on the play, the fastest of any Wolfpack player in Doeren’s tenure. Wilson is averaging 12 tackles through two games.

BREAKING DOWN STATE'S OFFENSE: What’s wrong with NC State football’s offense? Breaking down the Wolfpack’s issues

WHAT WENT WRONG?: NC State football falls flat in loss to Notre Dame

RETURN OF PHILIP RIVERS?: NC State football fan survey: How do you feel about Dave Doeren’s Wolfpack in 2023?

Let’s see more of Wolfpack wide receivers Juice Vereen and KC Concepcion

Doeren said freshman tight end/receiver Juice Vereen “elevated himself” against Notre Dame. Vereen had four catches for 65 yards as quarterback Brennan Armstrong’s most reliable target against the Fighting Irish. Fellow freshman KC Concepcion had a bad drop against Notre Dame, but he’s proven he can get separation and provide a boost with his speed. Concepcion has nine catches for 60 yards in two games as the Wolfpack's top receiver. Both players should see their opportunities increase moving forward.

VMI defensive back Alex Oliver is a playmaker for the Keydets

After watching NC State finish with three interceptions against Notre Dame, VMI safety Alex Oliver will be ready for his shot at snagging an errant pass against the Wolfpack. An All-SoCon defender last season, Oliver is one of the top defensive backs at the FCS level with 34 passes defended – the second-best mark among FCS players. Oliver had 10 pass breakups and three interceptions last season.

NC State vs. VMI score prediction

NC State 44, VMI 7: This is a good chance for the Wolfpack to build confidence across the board before making the trip to Charlottesville. Look for NC State’s young players to shine on what should be a fun afternoon for Wolfpack fans at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: NC State football vs. VMI: Scouting report, prediction