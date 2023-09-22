NC State football vs. Virginia: Live updates for Wolfpack's ACC opener

NC State football opens the ACC portion of its 2023 schedule at Virginia on Friday (7:30 p.m., ESPN).

The Wolfpack (2-1) and Cavaliers (0-3) will battle it out in Charlottesville, where NC State hasn’t lost since 2006.

It’ll be a reunion for Virginia transfer Brennan Armstrong, who had his best performance of the season in the Wolfpack’s 45-7 win against VMI at Carter-Finley Stadium. Armstrong completed 27-of-32 passes for 264 yards and a touchdown against the Keydets.

Delbert Mimms had two rushing touchdowns and Julian Gray had a kickoff return for a TD in the Wolfpack’s Week 3 victory.

NC State has a 36-22-1 advantage in the all-time series, but is 9-16-1 at Scott Stadium. The Wolfpack is a nearly double-digit favorite, according to oddsmakers, as the Cavaliers continue to chase their first win of the season.

