NC State football vs. Virginia Tech: Scouting report, prediction

The last time NC State football won at Virginia Tech, T.A. McLendon was bulldozing opponents as the Wolfpack’s running back.

Coming off its third win in a row, NC State (7-3, 4-2 ACC) heads to Blacksburg looking to earn its first win against the Hokies (5-5, 4-2) at Lane Stadium since 2004.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on the ACC Network. Virginia Tech has won five of the last six games in the series, but NC State earned a 22-21 win last season at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Here are some things to know and a score prediction for the Wolfpack’s latest meeting with the Hokies.

NC State football’s Payton Wilson could win national awards

In a recent social media post on X (formerly Twitter), NC State coach Dave Doeren said linebacker Payton Wilson is “hands down the best Defensive Player in College Football!!!”

The numbers back it up, and Wilson has been named a semifinalist for several national awards. According to ESPN stats and information, Wilson is the only FBS player in the last 20 years with at least 100 tackles – including 10 for loss – 10 quarterback pressures, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions and a pick-six in a single season. Wilson will leave State as one of its all-time greats.

WOLFPACK WALLOPS WAKE FOREST: NC State football’s Brennan Armstrong gets second chance, Wolfpack smacks Wake Forest

RECORD-SETTING WIN: NC State football coach Dave Doeren sets record with Wolfpack’s win vs. Miami

Brennan Armstrong’s history vs. Virginia Tech

During his time as Virginia’s starting quarterback, Brennan Armstrong was 0-2 against the Hokies. Armstrong combined to complete 59% of his passes for 664 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions. He also rushed for two TDs. If Armstrong can take care of the ball, he’ll have a better chance to beat the Hokies with NC State. Virginia allowed an average of 31 points in Armstrong’s losses to Virginia Tech. NC State has allowed 29 points combined in the last three games.

Limiting Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones

Baylor transfer Kyron Drones has taken advantage of his turn at quarterback for the Hokies. The dual-threat quarterback accounted for 354 yards – including 135 rushing – with two touchdowns against Boston College last week. During NC State’s three-game win streak, quarterbacks have combined for five interceptions and one touchdown.

NC State vs. Virginia Tech score prediction

NC State 24, Virginia Tech 21: Make it four in a row for the Pack, which will lean on its sensational defense and make enough plays to leave Lane Stadium with a victory.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: NC State football vs. Virginia Tech: Scouting report, prediction