NC State football vs. Virginia: Scouting report, prediction for Wolfpack's ACC opener

NC State football will travel to Virginia on Friday for its ACC opener.

Coming off a 45-7 win against VMI in Raleigh, the Wolfpack (2-1) will face the Cavaliers (0-3) at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

NC State, which has won four of the last five against Virginia, hasn’t lost in Charlottesville since 2006. But going back to 1984, the Hoos are 9-4 in home games against the Pack.

It’ll be NC State quarterback Brennan Armstrong’s first game at Virginia as a visitor. The former Cavalier said Tuesday he isn’t sure what kind of reception to expect from fans.

“I put blood, sweat and tears into that place for five years,” Armstrong said. “Hopefully, they’re not too hard on me.”

Here’s a look at some things to watch and a score prediction for NC State’s game against Virginia in Charlottesville.

NC State football quarterback Brennan Armstrong returns to Virginia

Armstrong left Virginia as one of its all-time best quarterbacks with several program records. The lefty threw for 9,034 yards and 58 touchdowns, adding 20 rushing TDs during his time with the Hoos. Through three games with the Pack, Armstrong has 679 passing yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions. He averaged 214 passing yards with five passing TDs, five rushing TDs and nine interceptions in seven ACC games last season.

Julian Gray has all-around performance for Wolfpack

Sophomore wide receiver and returner Julian Gray had a career day against VMI with 181 all-purpose yards and a touchdown as the ACC’s Special Teams Player of the Week. Gray had two catches for 80 yards and an 82-yard kickoff return for a TD against the Keydets. Maryland had a kickoff return for a touchdown in its 42-14 win against Virginia in Week 3. Friday could present another opportunity for Gray to find the end zone.

Virginia’s defense is struggling, but Jonas Sanker is a standout

The Cavaliers surrendered double-digit leads against James Madison and Maryland. Through three games, opponents are outscoring Virginia 47-3 in the fourth quarter. Despite the defense’s struggles as a whole, defensive back Jonas Sanker leads the ACC with 19 solo tackles, the ninth-most among FBS players, and is averaging 1.3 pass breakups per game.

NC State vs. Virginia score prediction

NC State 29, Virginia 16: The Cavaliers have won their last four league openers at home and NC State was 1-3 in ACC road games last season. Looking at both squads, the Pack is better equipped on both sides of the ball. NC State will extend Virginia’s current losing streak to seven games.

