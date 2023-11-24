NC State football vs. UNC: Scouting report, prediction for Wolfpack-Tar Heels

NC State football is one of the hottest teams in the ACC entering the regular-season finale against rival UNC.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium, and the game will be televised on the ACC Network. The Wolfpack (8-3, 5-2 ACC) has won four in a row, and the Tar Heels (8-3, 4-3) have dropped three of their last four against ACC opponents.

UNC has a chance to increase its lead in the all-time series with its 69th win against the Wolfpack, but NC State has won back-to-back games against the Heels. In 2022, the Wolfpack secured a double-overtime win at Kenan Stadium.

Here are some things to know and a score prediction for the latest meeting between NC State and UNC.

NC State football’s Brennan Armstrong likes playing UNC

NC State quarterback Brennan Armstrong has been on fire since resuming his role as the starter. The Virginia transfer was 2-2 against UNC during his time with the Cavaliers. In those games, Armstrong completed 62% of his passes for 999 yards, with seven touchdown passes and four rushing TDs. In its last four games against ACC opponents, UNC’s defense has allowed quarterbacks to average 225 passing yards with 9 TDs.

UNC quarterback Drake Maye remains one of the top players in the nation and an expected top-five pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but running back Omarion Hampton has emerged as a star for the Tar Heels. Hampton has 1,414 rushing yards — tied for the most among FBS players — with 15 touchdowns and 100 or more rushing yards in six consecutive games. After allowing an average of 165 rushing yards in the first two weeks, NC State’s defense has limited opponents to an average of 88.5 rushing yards in the last nine games.

UNC, NC State chasing 10 wins

If NC State beats UNC, it’ll be the fourth time in program history the Wolfpack has reached nine wins in back-to-back seasons. A victory would also give NC State a chance to get double-digit victories for the second time in program history. For the Tar Heels, despite their setbacks in recent weeks, another win would give them nine victories in back-to-back years for the fifth time in program history. It would also give them a chance to get a 10th win in a bowl game for its ninth season with double-digit wins.

NC State vs. UNC score prediction

NC State 28, UNC 26: These teams have moved in different directions. It should be a classic at Carter-Finley Stadium, but I think NC State’s Memorial Belltower will be lit red on Saturday night.

