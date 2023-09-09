NC State football vs. Notre Dame in weather delay

NC State football had its game against Notre Dame enter a weather delay on Saturday afternoon at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The Wolfpack trailed 3-0 in the second quarter before dark clouds rolled in and lightning led to a stoppage at 12:50 p.m. Both teams cleared the field and fans were asked to evacuate the stadium. Lightning was within 8 miles of the stadium when the game was stopped.

It’s been nearly 50 years since the Wolfpack last beat a top-10 nonconference opponent in Raleigh.

NC State has been searching for another big-time nonconference win at home since earning a 12-7 victory against No. 7 Penn State in 1974 under Lou Holtz. State is 1-5 against top-10 opponents in Raleigh under 11th-year coach Dave Doeren.

Prior to beating No. 9 Clemson in a double-overtime thriller in 2021, the Wolfpack’s last home win against a top-10 opponent came against No. 3 Florida State in 2012.

Hurricane Matthew rolled through North Carolina in 2016, the last time Notre Dame came to Raleigh to face the Wolfpack.

