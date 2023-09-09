NC State football vs. Notre Dame: Live updates for Wolfpack against Fighting Irish

NC State football will host No. 10 Notre Dame at noon Saturday in a game that will be televised on ABC.

The Wolfpack (1-0) and Fighting Irish (2-0) haven’t played since 2017, but NC State has a 2-1 edge in the all-time series.

The Pack earned a 24-14 win in its season opener behind two touchdowns from quarterback Brennan Armstrong and a strong defensive performance from linebacker Payton Wilson. Wilson had 10 tackles and an interception as one of the ACC’s players of the week.

NC State football vs. Notre Dame live updates

