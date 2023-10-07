NC State football vs. Marshall: Live updates for MJ Morris' start

NC State football welcomes Marshall to Raleigh on Saturday for a 2 p.m. kickoff at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The Wolfpack (3-2, 1-1 ACC) is coming off a 13-10 loss to Louisville in Week 5. The Thundering Herd (4-0), which has wins against East Carolina and Virginia Tech, won a 41-35 shootout against Old Dominion.

NC State is 5-0 all-time against Marshall, but the teams haven’t played since 2018. The Wolfpack is a 6.5-point favorite, according to BetMGM.

Sophomore quarterback MJ Morris will step in to replace Virginia transfer Brennan Armstrong. The Wolfpack continues to lean on its stout defense, led by linebacker Payton Wilson – who was named the Butkus Linebacker of the Month.

The Wolfpack will continue ACC play next week at No. 19 Duke (4-1, 1-0 ACC), which is enjoying an off week.

NC State football vs. Marshall live updates

