NC State football vs. Marshall: Scouting report, prediction for MJ Morris' start

NC State football will host Marshall on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Coming off a 13-10 loss to Louisville, the Wolfpack (3-2, 1-1 ACC) will turn to new starting quarterback MJ Morris against the undefeated Thundering Herd (4-0) at 2 p.m. on CW Network.

NC State is 5-0 in the all-time series against Marshall, winning by 17 points in the last three games. The Wolfpack will honor its 1973 ACC Championship squad on its 50th anniversary this weekend.

Here’s a look at things to watch and a score prediction for NC State’s game against Marshall in Raleigh.

Despite offensive struggles, NC State’s defense remains a stingy unit led by superb linebacker Payton Wilson – who leads the ACC in tackles with 56. The Wolfpack is third in the ACC in run defense, limiting opponents to 95.6 rushing yards per game. Marshall’s offense is averaging 163 rushing yards per game, sparked by dual-threat quarterback Cam Fancher and running back Rasheen Ali. Fancher accounted for two TDs with 278 passing yards and 102 rushing yards against Old Dominion. Ali is averaging 5.2 yards per carry and is one of three running backs in the nation with nine rushing TDs.

WELCOME BACK, MJ: NC State football MJ Morris replaces Brennan Armstrong as Wolfpack starting quarterback

NC STATE PROBLEMS: ‘We’ve got a lot to fix’: NC State football searching for answers after Louisville loss

WOLFPACK LEGEND: How NC State football 'forged' Hall of Fame NFL coach Bill Cowher

NC State quarterback MJ Morris looks to spark offense

A knee injury halted MJ Morris in the homestretch of his freshman season as NC State’s starting quarterback. Morris completed 66.6% of his passes, averaging just over 237 passing yards with six touchdowns in wins against Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. Head coach Dave Doeren is hopeful Morris will be the “spark” the Wolfpack needs to get its offense trending up. But as Doeren made clear earlier this week, NC State has to improve across the board to help the QB.

Marshall beat Notre Dame in 2022, Virginia Tech this season

Marshall carries a nine-game winning streak into Raleigh. The Herd received national attention last season when it went to Notre Dame and came back home with a victory. Its 4-0 start this season includes wins against East Carolina and Virginia Tech. The Wolfpack should expect a battle this weekend.

NC State vs. Marshall score prediction

NC State 28, Marshall 20: The Wolfpack can’t afford to overlook the Thundering Herd before a prime-time matchup at Duke. Marshall has taken down Power Five opponents before, but NC State’s defense should be up to the task.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: NC State football vs. Marshall: Scouting report, prediction