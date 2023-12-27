NC State football vs. Kansas State in Pop-Tarts Bowl: Score prediction, scouting report

NC State football puts a bow on its 2023 season against Kansas State at the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

The 19th-ranked Wolfpack (9-3) has a chance to earn its 10th victory of the season Thursday (5:45 p.m., ESPN) in Orlando, Florida.

The Wildcats (8-4) have never played NC State, but Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren is a Kansas City native who crossed paths with Kansas State as an assistant coach at Kansas.

NC State, which ended the regular season with five wins in a row, will look to snap a three-game losing streak in bowl games. The Wolfpack is 3-1 in Orlando.

Here are some things to know and a score prediction for the Pack’s final game of the 2023 college football season.

Final time to shine for NC State football’s Brennan Armstrong

NC State quarterback Brennan Armstrong accounted for 2,165 yards – including a program-record 544 rushing yards – and 17 touchdowns in 11 games. Armstrong had nine of those TDs in the final three games of the regular season. In his first bowl start, the Wolfpack QB has a chance to make one final memory in his final game for the program.

Payton Wilson won’t play, but Davin Vann and Jaylon Scott remain for Wolfpack

NC State linebacker Payton Wilson announced on Christmas Eve that he would be opting out of the Wolfpack’s bowl game. Wilson was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year and won the Bednarik and Butkus awards. With Wilson on the sideline Thursday, veteran linebacker Jaylon Scott and defensive lineman Davin Vann will have a chance to step up to provide more. Scott had seven tackles and a fumble recovery in the regular-season finale. Vann has been a consistent force in the trenches with 5 ½ sacks this season.

What will Kansas State look like with QB Avery Johnson?

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard led the Wildcats to a Big 12 title last season but entered the transfer portal after a productive senior season. That means freshman quarterback Avery Johnson will be the likely starter against NC State. In his seven appearances, Johnson completed 65.7% of his passes for 301 yards and three touchdowns, plus 225 rushing yards and six TDs. He set a program record with five rushing TDs in Kansas State’s 38-21 win at Texas Tech in mid-October.

NC State vs. Kansas State score prediction

NC State 29, Kansas State 22: This game means more for the Wolfpack. Ten wins would put the program in elite territory as only the second squad in school history to reach double-digit victories in a season. The Wildcats appear to have more bowl opt-outs than State, so it should be a fun day for the Pack.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: NC State football vs. Kansas State Score prediction, scouting report