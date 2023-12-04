NC State football vs. Kansas State in Pop-Tarts Bowl: Scouting report, prediction

NC State football coach Dave Doeren described Sunday as “joyous” for the 19th-ranked Wolfpack, which will play Kansas State in the inaugural Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Winners of five straight, the Wolfpack (9-3) has a chance to earn double-digit victories for the second time in program history.

“Any time you can break ground with something over a period that long, it’s meaningful to say the least,” Doeren said in a Zoom press conference. “This game means a lot to our football program and the guys are going to play really hard.”

Kickoff against the Wildcats (8-4) is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. (ESPN) on Thursday, Dec. 28, in Orlando, Florida. NC State played in the Orlando bowl game in 2010, earning a 23-7 win against West Virginia behind an MVP performance from quarterback Russell Wilson.

Here are some things to know and a score prediction for the Wolfpack’s latest bowl game in Florida.

NC State football won’t have to worry about former Kansas State QB Will Howard

The Wildcats have lost several players to the transfer portal, including quarterback Will Howard, who helped Kansas State win the Big 12 last season. He completed a career-high 61.3% of his passes for 2,643 passing yards and 24 touchdowns. He also had 364 rushing yards and nine TDs.

FAVORITE POP-TARTS?: NC State football coach Dave Doeren reveals favorite Pop-Tarts flavor ahead of bowl game

BOWL INFO: NC State football to face Kansas State in Pop-Tarts Bowl

Wildcats are balanced as one of Big 12’s best

K-State enters the postseason as one of 11 Power Five teams ranked inside the top 30 in scoring offense (37.8 points per game) and scoring defense (21.2 points per game). The Wildcats are second in the Big 12 in those categories.

Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren has history against Kansas State

The Pop-Tarts Bowl will be the first meeting between K-State and NC State, but Kansas City native Dave Doeren has a history against the Wildcats and the Wolfpack has history in Orlando. Doeren was an assistant coach at Kansas from 2002-05, but the Jayhawks lost three of the four games against K-State. Orlando has been kind to NC State, which has a 4-1 record at the bowl venue.

NC State vs. Kansas State score prediction

NC State 30, Kansas State 22: The Wolfpack received its preferred bowl destination and has plenty to play for against a program Doeren is familiar with from his time at Kansas. Brennan Armstrong and Payton Wilson will keep the Pack rolling.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: NC State football vs. Kansas State: Scouting report, prediction