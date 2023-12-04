NC State football transfer portal tracker: Who is joining, leaving Wolfpack?

NC State football will close the 2023 season against Kansas State at the Pop-Tarts Bowl, but there’s plenty of action to follow off the field for the 19th-ranked Wolfpack.

The transfer portal opened Dec. 4 for most players, while graduate transfers and those affected by coaching changes were allowed to enter immediately. There’s been movement for NC State before the team heads to Orlando, Florida, for its bowl game.

We’ll update this story throughout the offseason as players make their decisions in college football’s version of free agency. The first transfer window lasts 30 days. The second window is open for 15 days in late April.

Here’s who’s coming and going for the Wolfpack.

NC State football players entering transfer portal

Quarterback MJ Morris

The sophomore has thrown for 1,367 yards with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions, completing 57.8% of his passes in his time with the Wolfpack.

Running back Michael Allen

The sophomore had 52 carries for 251 yards and a touchdown this season. He had 268 yards in seven games as a freshman.

Running back Jordan Houston

After three games this year, Houston decided to redshirt. He had 544 rushing yards on 136 carries last season.

Defensive lineman CJ Clark

A starter as an interior defensive lineman, Clark had 73 tackles, 7½ tackles for loss and four sacks in 42 games. He has one year of eligibility left.

Safety Jakeen Harris

The fifth-year defensive back got hurt in the season opener and redshirted this season. He had 166 tackles, 11 pass breakups and four interceptions in 47 games.

Wide receiver Terrell Timmons

Timmons appeared in all 12 games this season as a sophomore. He had 11 catches for 195 yards.

Offensive lineman Jaleel Davis

The redshirt offensive lineman didn’t see the field in 2023. Davis played against Charleston Southern in 2022, but had a redshirt season in 2021.

Offensive lineman Lyndon Cooper

An injury early this season sidelined Cooper for a game, but he shifted along the offensive line throughout the season.

Defensive back Chris Scott

The redshirt sophomore defensive back played limited snaps with the Wolfpack.

Linebacker Torren Wright

The redshirt freshman had two tackles in seven games this season.

Wide receiver Porter Rooks

In four seasons, Rooks had 79 catches for 891 yards and a touchdown over 49 games.

Defensive back Darius Edmundson

A JUCO transfer, Edmundson will use his final year of eligibility elsewhere. He played in three games this season.

Defensive back Nate Evans

The redshirt sophomore didn’t play this season.

Tight end Christopher Toudle

The redshirt junior had 30 catches for 320 yards and five touchdowns in 39 games, but didn’t have a catch this season.

Wide receiver Anthony Smith

The redshirt sophomore played in 10 games this season, catching two passes for 19 yards.

Wide receiver Joshua Crabtree

Crabtree appeared in 15 games in his three years at State. He was a special teams contributor this season.

Linebacker Daejuan Thompson

The redshirt freshman linebacker played four games on special teams last season, but appeared in just one game this season.

NC State football players added from transfer portal

