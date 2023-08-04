NC State football top 23 players entering 2023 season

NC State football kicks off its 2023 season on Aug. 31 in a road game against UConn before returning to Carter-Finley Stadium to play Notre Dame in the home opener.

The Wolfpack enters its 11th season under head coach Dave Doeren with a crowd of key returners on the defensive side of the ball, including linebacker Payton Wilson and defensive back Aydan White.

The offense will be led by a newcomer in Virginia transfer Brennan Armstrong, who hopes to help State win at least eight games for a fourth straight season. Here’s a look at 23 players to watch entering the 2023 season.

Brennan Armstrong, quarterback

The graduate student enters his first season in Raleigh with big expectations. Armstrong threw for 8,776 yards and 56 touchdowns in his last three seasons at Virginia. He also had 20 rushing TDs.

Michael Allen, running back

The sophomore showed off his speed down the stretch and finished the season with 53 carries for 268 yards in seven games. He also had 11 catches for 97 yards and a touchdown.

NC STATE'S OFFENSE: What NC State football’s Brennan Armstrong, Robert Anae bring to the Wolfpack

IS DOEREN STICKING AROUND?: What NC State football coach Dave Doeren said about his future with the Wolfpack

ACC FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS: Where will UNC, NC State finish? Here are my 2023 ACC football predictions | Baxley

Shyheim Battle, defensive back

A part of one of the top secondaries in the ACC, Battle had 34 tackles, two interceptions and five pass breakups in 11 games last season.

Anthony Belton, offensive line

The redshirt junior saw time at left tackle and along the offensive line as a consistent starter in 2022. He should anchor the Wolfpack’s line this season.

Devan Boykin, defensive back

The junior roamed the secondary in 11 games last season. Boykin had 20 tackles, an interception and a pass breakup in 2022.

Devon Betty, linebacker

A backup and special teams contributor as a sophomore, Betty appeared in all 13 games last season.

CJ Clark, defensive line

After a season-ending injury in 2021, Clark played in all 13 games last season. He had 18 tackles, including 3.5 for loss and three sacks.

Jakeen Harris, defensive back

With 46 appearances, including 20 starts, Harris is one of State’s most experienced players. He had 20 tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups.

Jordan Houston, running back

State’s top returner in the backfield, Houston had 136 carries for 566 yards last season.

Savion Jackson, defensive end

The senior played seven games in 2022 before going down with a season-ending injury. Jackson had 15 tackles, including three for loss.

Robert Kennedy III, defensive back

The Old Dominion transfer had 53 tackles and six pass breakups for the Monarchs last season.

Keyon Lesane, wide receiver

North Carolina State's Keyon Lesane (15) celebrates his touchdown with teammates Timothy McKay (52), Chandler Zavala, center, and Devin Carter (88) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

The Wolfpack’s second-leading receiver in 2022, Lesane had 31 catches for 342 yards and two touchdowns. Lesane averaged 11 yards per catch.

Timothy McKay, offensive line

McKay spent most of his time at right tackle and led the team in pancake blocks (58). He was co-recipient of the Wolfpack’s Jim Ritcher Award for the team’s most valuable offensive lineman.

Dylan McMahon, offensive line

A three-year starter, McMahon played 10 games at right guard before filling in at center down the stretch.

Brayden Narveson, kicker

Tasked with replacing Christopher Dunn, Narveson made 75.4% of his field goal attempts in his last two seasons at Western Kentucky. He never missed an extra point, connecting on 158 attempts.

Trent Pennix, tight end

After a strong finish in 2021, Pennix was hindered by injuries in 2022. He has 40 catches for 522 yards and eight touchdowns in his career.

WOLFPACK'S TOUGHEST GAMES: Who will be NC State football’s toughest opponents in 2023? Ranking all 12 by difficulty

Porter Rooks, wide receiver

Rooks snagged seven of his 19 catches in the final two games of the 2022 regular season. He has 66 catches for 725 yards in three years.

Bradley Rozner, wide receiver

The Rice transfer is in his eighth season playing college football. Rozner had 44 catches for 876 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

Jaylon Scott, linebacker

The senior has 75 tackles, including six for loss, in 43 games. Scott should have an expanded role this season.

Terrell Timmons Jr., wide receiver

After averaging 26.3 yards per catch through nine games last season, Timmons is a potential breakout player for the Wolfpack.

Davin Vann, defensive end

Named State’s most valuable defensive lineman in 2022, Vann had 33 tackles, including eight for loss and 4 ½ sacks last season.

Payton Wilson, linebacker

State’s alpha had 82 tackles, including 12 ½ for loss and 4 ½ sacks, in 11 games last season. Wilson’s approaching 300 career tackles.

Aydan White, defensive back

One of the top cornerbacks in the ACC, White was dominant in coverage last season. He had four interceptions and 13 pass breakups in 2022.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: NC State football: Wolfpack top players entering 2023 season