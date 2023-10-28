NC State football stuffs Clemson, responds strong after rough stretch

RALEIGH – Don’t count out NC State football just yet.

Following a 21-point loss at Duke and an off week, the Wolfpack got off the mat Saturday and responded with a 24-17 victory against Clemson at Carter-Finley Stadium.

In the latest edition of the Textile Bowl, NC State (5-3, 2-2 ACC) moved within one game of bowl eligibility and earned its second win against the Tigers (4-4, 2-4) in the last three seasons.

Behind two takeaways – including a pick-six by senior linebacker Payton Wilson – and another standout performance from wide receiver KC Concepcion, the Wolfpack took command with an impressive third quarter.

NC State captain Davin Vann capped the victory with a sack in the final minute to end Clemson's hopes of a rally.

It was the 100th win of head coach Dave Doeren’s career, including his 77th at NC State, which matches the program record previously set by Earle Edwards in 1970.

NC State football wide receiver KC Concepcion is a star

Concepcion is the first true freshman in NC State history to log multiple games with 100 or more receiving yards. The rookie didn’t quite reach triple digits against Clemson, but he snagged five catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Concepcion also had 51 rushing yards. He finished with 134 of NC State's 203 total yards.

NC State football’s Payton Wilson injured, but strengthens case for ACC Defensive Player of the Year

Veteran linebacker Payton Wilson continues to make his case as the ACC’s best defensive player. Wilson had one of the plays of the day for NC State before exiting the game with an injury in the third quarter. His 15-yard interception return for a touchdown gave the Pack a 10-point lead. Wilson came into the game averaging an ACC-best 11.6 tackles per game, the third-best mark among FBS players. He had eight tackles Saturday before his injury.

Wolfpack set tone at the start

NC State had a takeaway and a touchdown in the first quarter to take an early 7-0 lead. Following an interception by defensive back Devan Boykin, Concepcion had a big run and a 9-yard touchdown catch to put the Pack on the board. Concepcion had three more yards (59) than Clemson in the first quarter. NC State led 10-7 at halftime.

