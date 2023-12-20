NC State football has a chance to pick up its 10th win of the season at the Pop-Tarts Bowl later this month.

But Wednesday will offer Wolfpack fans the chance to look ahead at the 2024 season and what could be in store for head coach Dave Doeren’s program.

The Wolfpack has 23 verbal commitments from the Class of 2024 ahead of the early signing period. As of Wednesday morning, NC State’s latest recruiting class comes in at No. 31 in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

Doeren’s last five recruiting classes have been ranked 32nd, 44th, 36th, 64th and 43rd in the 247Sports Composite. He is NC State’s all-time wins leader and is completing his 11th season in Raleigh.

After the completion of the regular season, NC State had 19 players enter the transfer portal and eight players have joined the Wolfpack via the portal.

TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER: NC State football transfer portal tracker: Who is joining, leaving Wolfpack?

NEW QB: What Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall brings to NC State football

POP-TARTS BOWL PREDICTION: NC State football vs. Kansas State in Pop-Tarts Bowl: Scouting report, prediction

Tight end Trent Pennix announced Monday that he plans to enter the 2024 NFL Draft. Other Wolfpack players have yet to make a decision about the bowl game. NC State finished the regular season with a 9-3 record.

NC State football recruiting class 2024

Check in here for the list of players who have signed in NC State's 2024 class so far.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: NC State football recruiting class 2024: Meet Wolfpack's early signees