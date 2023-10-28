NC State football’s Payton Wilson injured in Wolfpack’s game vs. Clemson

NC State football linebacker Payton Wilson was injured in the third quarter of the Wolfpack’s 24-17 win against Clemson on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

With NC State up 24-7, Wilson went down and limped off the field as he made his way to the medical tent on the Wolfpack sideline. The ACC’s leader in tackles at 11.6 per game, Wilson had an interception return for a touchdown that extend State's lead to double digits before he exited later in the period.

Before the start of the fourth quarter, Wilson emerged from the tent with a brace on his right leg. He jogged up and down the sideline and put his helmet on, but didn't return to the game.

Wilson led the team in tackles in each of the first seven games of the season and had 45 more tackles than any other Wolfpack player with 81 total. With Saturday's win, NC State (5-3, 2-2 ACC) is one victory shy of bowl eligibility for the fourth season in a row.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: NC State football’s Payton Wilson injured vs. Clemson