What NC State football’s Payton Wilson, Dave Doeren said about Wolfpack fans booing

NC State football captain Payton Wilson had a message for Wolfpack fans following a 48-41 win against Marshall at Carter-Finley Stadium.

“I love Wolfpack nation to death, do not get me wrong. I love them to death,” said Wilson, one of the top linebackers in the nation.

“They are the best fans in the country. I love MJ (Morris) to death and he played some of the best ball from a quarterback that I’ve seen at this school (against Marshall). But we’ve got to stop booing Brennan (Armstrong).”

Virginia transfer Brennan Armstrong started the first five games of the season at quarterback for the Wolfpack (4-2, 1-1 ACC) before head coach Dave Doeren announced ahead of the Marshall game that sophomore MJ Morris would be the starter moving forward.

Morris played the majority of snaps against the Thundering Herd, finishing with 265 passing yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. But Armstrong entered the game for a goal-line situation in the fourth quarter. At that moment, Wolfpack fans started to boo. It was unclear whether they were booing Armstrong or something else, but Wilson made his thoughts clear.

“Just imagine if that was your kid out there on that field in front of 70,000. Let’s get behind him, Wolfpack nation, when he’s in there,” Wilson said. “He’s a good-hearted kid, loves God, does nothing but pat everybody on the back and play hard for us every single day. Continue to uplift him, Wolfpack nation. I love y’all.”

Ahead of NC State’s game at No. 17 Duke (4-1, 1-0) on Saturday (8 p.m., ACC Network), Doeren gave his thoughts on Wilson’s comments during a Zoom press conference.

“I think you got a chance to hear the pulse of our team. He’s the leader of this football team. He’s the best player on this football team. Payton doesn’t say things that aren’t from his heart,” Doeren said Monday.

“I think as a fan base or a group of people that got to hear someone … these are brothers in the locker room. His words reflect how we feel. I think for everybody out there to just take a moment and really absorb the information he gave ‘em, try to be supportive of people that are doing the the best they can in tough situations. I think Payton spoke for all of us.”

