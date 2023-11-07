NC State football’s MJ Morris will redshirt. What will Wolfpack do at QB?

NC State football quarterback MJ Morris will not play the remainder of the 2023 season, according to multiple reports.

In a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter, 247Sports announced Morris will redshirt. The sophomore quarterback took over for Virginia transfer Brennan Armstrong after the Wolfpack’s loss to Louisville.

Morris helped NC State (6-3, 3-2 ACC) win three of its four games with him at signal-caller, including back-to-back wins against Clemson and Miami. He was listed on the depth chart as the starter this week before Tuesday’s news.

Morris had 719 passing yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions in four games this season and completed 55.8% of his passes. Morris remains listed on NC State football’s online roster as of Tuesday afternoon.

What will NC State football do at quarterback?

Nov 4, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback MJ Morris (7) throws a pass during the first half against the Miami Hurricanes at Carter-Finley Stadium.

It’s unclear why Morris will redshirt, but NC State’s offense has struggled in its first season under offensive coordinator Robert Anae.

The Wolfpack is 13th in total offense among ACC teams, 12th in rushing offense and 13th in passing offense. With Morris sidelined, NC State has two scholarship options at quarterback: Brennan Armstrong and Lex Thomas.

In his final season, Armstrong has 971 passing yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also NC State’s leading rusher with 81 carries for 337 yards and three touchdowns. Thomas is a freshman from Heritage High School in nearby Wake Forest.

Cedrick Bailey, a three-star recruit, is NC State’s lone quarterback in the 2024 class. Bailey chose the Wolfpack over offers from Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville and Texas A&M.

In his senior season at Chaminade-Madonna High School in Flordia, Bailey has 1,845 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and five interceptions in nine games.

