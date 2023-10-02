NC State football MJ Morris replaces Brennan Armstrong as Wolfpack starting quarterback

NC State football’s MJ Morris will replace Brennan Armstrong as the Wolfpack’s starting quarterback, coach Dave Doeren announced Monday afternoon.

“It’s clear we need a spark on that side of the ball,” Doeren said during Monday’s Zoom press conference.

NC State (3-2, 1-1 ACC) faces Marshall (4-0) on Saturday at 2 p.m. inside Carter-Finley Stadium.

Through five games, Armstrong has five touchdown passes and six interceptions. The Virginia transfer had two interceptions and a fumble in the Wolfpack’s 13-10 loss to Louisville in Week 5.

NC State, which didn’t score in the second half against the Cardinals, is 11th in the ACC in total offense. The Wolfpack’s 201 yards of offense against Louisville were the fewest since putting up 198 yards in 2016 against Notre Dame during Hurricane Matthew.

What NC State football quarterback MJ Morris can do to boost Wolfpack offense

NC State previously planned to redshirt MJ Morris this season, but the situation on offense changed those plans.

“More than anything right now, he’s in a really good head space,” Doeren said of Morris. “He’s excited. I think that’s the spark that we need.”

So how can Morris provide a jolt for the Wolfpack? Well, Morris was thrown into the fire as a true freshman last season when he became the first rookie to become a starting quarterback for State since Philip Rivers in 2000.

Morris went on to earn the team’s Philip Rivers Award as the Most Valuable Freshman.

After coming off the bench to throw three touchdown passes in NC State’s win against Virginia Tech, Morris got the start against Wake Forest and finished with three more TDs in a 30-21 win against the Demon Deacons.

A lower-body injury against Boston College caused Morris to miss the final three games of the season. He had 648 yards, seven touchdowns and an interception in five appearances. He also rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown.

