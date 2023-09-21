NC State football’s Jordan Houston is no longer on the Wolfpack’s roster. What’s it mean?

NC State football running back Jordan Houston will not play the remainder of the 2023 season, the program announced Thursday.

According to a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Houston will redshirt. He is on track to graduate and could enter the transfer portal as a graduate student in 2024.

“We wish him all the best,” the Wolfpack football account posted on X. Houston is no longer listed on NC State football’s online roster as of Thursday afternoon.

RB Jordan Houston will redshirt the season. He will finish academically this fall and graduate. We wish him all the best.#1Pack1Goal — NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 21, 2023

NC State (2-1) is traveling to Virginia (0-3) for its ACC opener on Friday. Houston was listed on the depth chart as a potential starter this week before Thursday’s announcement.

Houston, the Wolfpack’s Offensive Back of the Year in 2022, came into the season as State’s top returner at running back. He had 544 rushing yards last season.

Michael Allen, other NC State running backs increasing workload

NC State quarterback Brennan Armstrong is the Wolfpack’s leading rusher with 37 carries for 161 yards and three touchdowns, but the rotation of Wolfpack running backs has shifted in recent weeks.

Through three games, Houston had 25 carries for 96 yards. After logging 13 carries for 57 yards in the season opener at UConn, Houston had a combined 12 carries for 39 yards against Notre Dame and VMI.

Sophomore Michael Allen, freshman Kendrick Raphael and redshirt junior Delbert Mimms III have seen their workloads increase during that span. Allen has 11 carries for 81 yards, along with six receptions for 61 yards as State’s best all-around back.

Mimms has thrived in goal-to-go situations with 19 carries for 64 yards and three TDs. Raphael emerged with a breakout performance in the Wolfpack’s 45-7 win against VMI, logging 85 yards on 16 carries.

