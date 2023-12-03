NC State football to face Kansas State in Pop-Tarts Bowl

NC State football has a chance to reach double-digit wins for the second time in program history.

The 19th-ranked Wolfpack (9-3) earned a third-place finish in the ACC and will face Kansas State on Thursday, Dec. 28, (5:45 p.m., ESPN) at the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

NC State hasn’t won a bowl game since the 2017 Sun Bowl, losing three in a row in that stretch. The Wolfpack has played in the Gator Bowl in two of its last three postseason trips. With a Gator Bowl victory in 2002, NC State wrapped up an historic 11-win season.

After a 4-3 start, NC State found its groove and closed the regular season with five wins in a row behind a pair of elite players.

NC State linebacker Payton Wilson was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and wide receiver KC Concepcion was selected as the ACC Rookie of the Year.

