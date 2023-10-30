NC State football coach Dave Doeren reflects on Steve Smith, post-Clemson comments

NC State football coach Dave Doeren caught up with former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. and current Wolfpack men’s basketball coach Kevin Keatts over the weekend.

Following NC State’s 24-17 win against Clemson on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium, Doeren had some fiery comments in addressing a slight from Smith on ESPN’s College GameDay.

In a Monday press conference, Doeren addressed his postgame thoughts before looking ahead to this week’s game against Miami (8 p.m., ACC Network).

“In the postgame, regarding my comments, I felt it was very important to stand up for our program and for our team. I do feel that duty and that responsibility as a head coach. In the moment, my feelings were very raw and authentic,” Doeren said with a chuckle.

“I have great respect for Steve Smith. After the game, he texted me and sent me a video congratulating me on the win. I thank him for that. It takes a lot of humility to do stuff like that. I know he was not trying to disrespect our program, even though that’s how I felt. I appreciate him for that.

"I invited him to come down and spend any time he wants. Hopefully, he’ll do that and come be on our sideline. Great player for the Panthers, great player for Utah, great representative for the game. I think him being on the sideline, feeling the energy of our fan base, would be awesome. Hopefully, we’ll get that done.”

Smith was ESPN College GameDay’s celebrity guest picker ahead of the Utes’ game against Oregon.

“NC State, unfortunately, they’re waiting for basketball to start,” Smith said on the show.

Doeren followed with a mic-drop moment during his postgame interview with the CW Network.

“Tell Steve Smith in the studio this ain’t a basketball school. He can kiss my (expletive),” Doerean said.

In his postgame press conference, Doeren dove deeper into his thoughts on the situation.

“For a guy who lives in Charlotte, he clearly has got his head faced west to Utah all the time. Which, I understand. No disrespect to him, but he disrespected our program. I’m not gonna let people do that," Doeren said.

"These kids have worked their butt off. We’ve won a lot of football games here. In my tenure, I think we’re second or third in the ACC in wins in football. He can take that and put it where it belongs, but this is not a basketball school. This is a great, great school that has great sports. Football is one of them. If he wants to come see me, we can talk about that. But do your homework before you start talking (expletive).”

NC State football coach Dave Doeren also reached out to Wolfpack basketball coach Kevin Keatts

After revealing his reconciliation with Smith, Doeren said Monday he also reached out to NC State men’s basketball coach Kevin Keatts.

“Furthermore, as I stated in my press conference after the game, NC State has a lot of great sports and football is one of ‘em. Supporting my program and doing that was my intention. That’s what I was doing: Standing up for the football,” Doeren said.

“I know in the aftermath, things sometimes land differently with certain people. Because of that, I did call coach Keatts. He’s a great friend – I love the guy. Definitely have so much respect and admiration not just for him, but his program. That’s what makes NC State different. I’ve worked at a lot of schools. Our administration and our fans, it’s unique to be at a school where you can go to a football game, a men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball game … wrestling match and have a sold-out crowd. National champion in cross country, track and field, and swimming.

“It’s impressive, and it’s rare to be at a school like that. So yeah, it does irk me when people label us as a one-sport school, because we’re not. The proof is in what I just said. The ability to be productive in so many sports, it’s a well-rounded athletic department full of competitive, winning teams. Since I am the football coach, I’m gonna defend my post for football. That’s what that was and will continue to be.”

With NC State’s victory against Clemson, Doeren won his 100th career game and matched a program record with his 77th win as head coach of the Wolfpack.

NC State is 5-3, including 2-2 in the ACC, with four games remaining in the regular season. With one more win, the Wolfpack would be bowl eligible for the fourth consecutive season.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

